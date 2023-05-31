WATCH LIVE

Women to Watch Series: Marilou McFarlane, Founder and CEO of Women in Sports Technology

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 3:31PM
Women to Watch: Marilou McFarlane, Founder and CEO of WiST
Sue Rocco speaks with Women in Sports Technology founder Marilou McFarlane about her mission to ensure that the sports technology space becomes more inclusive and diverse in order to help society as a whole.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Title IX literally helped to shape my lifelong identity as a competitive athlete and leader." - Marilou McFarlane, Founder and CEO of WiST, Women in Sports Technology

Marilou McFarlane grew up in Chapel Hill, NC, as the oldest of three and the first to go to college.

From the start, sports played an important role in her life.

Today, as the Founder of WiST, McFarlane is passionate about helping both women and companies come together to ensure that the sports technology space becomes more inclusive and diverse in order to help society as a whole.

