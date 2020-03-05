Toasting female entrepreneurs and business owners around Philly

This week on FYI Philly, we're celebrating women by focusing on female-owned businesses around Philadelphia.
New Philly restaurants run by Philly ladies
Two new female-run restaurants have opened their doors in the Philadelphia area.
The Rook is Manayunk's new neighborhood bar, located just off Main Street. Owner Megan Keel was one of the partners who turned the Bishop's Collar into a Fairmount hot spot, and now she's turned her attention to The Rook in Manayunk.
The fully renovated space is open for lunch, dinner and brunch on Sundays. The spot features huge windows that bring the outside in for spring and a private back patio with a bar.
Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse is restaurateur's Jane Guo's second location. Her University City space was so popular she decided to open a location in an area of the city that didn't have any Dim Sum. The menu includes Cantonese, Shanghainese and Cintron-style Dim Sum.
Dim Sum House by Jane G's | Facebook | Instagram
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Rook | Facebook | Instagram
4001 Cresson St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
3 women shaking up the Philadelphia dining scene
In honor of Women's History Month, we caught up with three women restaurant owners here in Philly.
Aimee Olexy is on her fourth spot, adding The Love to her classics Talula's Garden and Talula's Daily in the city, and Talula's Table in Kennett Square.
Nok Suntaranon is a new star on the scene, with her Kalaya just receiving a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant.
Sophia Neth recently opened Sophie's Kitchen after her parents decided to retire from the family restaurant.
The Love. | Instagram | Facebook
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia., PA 19103
215-433-1555
Kalaya Thai Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
764 South 9th Street, Philadelphia., PA 19147
215-385-3777
Sophie's Kitchen
522 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia., PA 19147
215-271-0888
Ten Little Dumplings
If you have a large family, you may be thinking of earning some extra income.
That's exactly what Jaclyn Catalano did: She grew a business while growing little babies.
Jaclyn just gave birth to her 10th child, and appropriately named her business - Ten Little Dumplings. Using a family recipe that's been passed down for generations, Jaclyn started making hand-rolled Chicken and Dumpling Soup.
Now, she's selling the soup at Hill Creek Farms, in Mullica Hill, NJ.
Hill Creek Farms
1631 NJ-45, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062.
Dock Street Brewery celebrates Women with new IPA
Dock Street Brewery is celebrating International Women's Day with a new beer.
The American style IPA was brewed with notes of tangerine. It's brewed by women and canned by women and includes a label meant to represent women of all shapes, sizes, beliefs and backgrounds.
The limited release will include about 100 cases and will be sold in both of their brewery locations in South Philadelphia and West Philadelphia.
Dock Street Brew | Facebook | Instagram
South Philadelphia
2118 Washington Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19146
West Philadelphia
701 S 50th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Women-Owned Fashion Houses in Philadelphia
If you're looking for some style ideas for your night out, we found two female fashionistas with trendy looks for spring.
Alicia Vitarelli met with two women in the fashion industry: One business is just starting out; while the other has been around for nearly a century.
Dye It Pepper |Instagram | Facebook
Sophy Curson | Instagram
122 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-567-4662
Free Wigs for Women Suffering From Illness-Related Hair Loss
For women suffering from hair loss due to illnesses, getting their old look back starts with a visit to Hairs 2 U Wig Shop in Philadelphia.
The store features more than 200 wigs with a rainbow of colors and styles ranging from low-key to fabulously flamboyant.
CEO and Founder Lois Arnold has more than 40 years in cosmetology prides herself on treating each customer with dignity as she helps them find themselves again.
Arnold works closely with local hospitals and social agencies to not only provide wigs, but any assistance they can in helping women re-acclimate following their health ordeals.
Hairs 2 U Wig Bank | Facebook | Instagram
760 South 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Checking out the 2020 AC Restaurant Week
Atlantic City Restaurant Week runs from Sunday, March 8 to March 13., serving up three-course meals for lunch or dinner, at a fixed price.
It's a great way to taste what the local culinary scene has to offer. So, Melissa Magee hit the road, and the casinos, for a sample of what's on the menu at three popular spots: Gordon Ramsay Steak, A.C. Burger Co. and Chelsea Five Gastropub.
A.C. Restaurant Week
Gordon Ramsay Steak | Instagram
777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
A.C. Burger Co.| Instagram
777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea Five Gastropub| Facebook
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
FYI Loves the Arts
Shows featuring female leads and profiling iconic women are playing all over the city during March. We take a look at three offerings you should consider for your next night out with the arts.
Batala Philadelphia is a drumming ensemble ... part of a worldwide initiative. Its goal ... to inspire communities through music and cultural exchanges.
La Bayadre is one of the most iconic ballets and considered a masterpiece. It plays at the Academy of Music from March 5-15.
This March, The Pennsylvania Ballet is staging the classic piece La Bayadre, a supernatural love story set in an exotic world.
La Bayadre is considered a masterpiece ballet, a passionate love story that takes place in Royal India.
Pennsylvania Ballet: La Bayadre | Buy tickets
March 5-15, 2020
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Frederick Douglas, Susan B. Anthony battle for suffrage rights in 'The Agitators'
"The Agitators" tells the story of Frederick Douglass and Susan Anthony and their quest for voting rights for black men and women. It plays at the Theatre Horizon through March 22nd.
Theater Horizon: The Agitators | Buy tickets
Through March 22, 2020
401 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA 19401
PHILLY PROUD
The Kimmel Center is inviting visitors to take A seat at the table, a free art installation that both commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. It also asks the question, where are we now?
A board table and a presidential podium symbolize continued inequalities and a bike invites visitors to 'exercise' their right to vote.
The exhibition is presented by Vision 2020: Women 100, a national, yearlong celebration of American Women.
Vision 2020: A Seat at the Table | Exhibition info
Free Interactive Installation through September 30
The Kimmel Center Commonwealth Plaza
300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Marine Mammal Standing Center aims to save local seals
It's seal season at the Jersey Shore.
In this week's Shelter Me, Karen Rogers looks at how Marine Mammal Stranding Center, a local non-profit in Brigantine, New Jersey, is working to keep the local marine life healthy.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center| Facebook
3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203
