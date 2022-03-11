women's history month

Modern French or delicious dim sum? Check out these women-owned Philly restaurants

March is Women's History Month.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother, sister, aunt, friend, wife, grandmother, daughter. Woman.

Chances are you know one, and a strong one at that.

Here are some thriving businesses run by that womanly force that you know so well.

Dim Sum House, which has locations in the heart of University City and Rittenhouse, provides a wonderful selection of Cantonese and Shanghai dim sum as well as wonderful dishes from the Jiang Nan region of China.

The Rittenhouse location is restaurateur Jane Guo's second location. Her University City space was so popular she decided to open a location in an area of the city that didn't have any dim sum.

Chloé Grigri is the co-owner of The Good King Tavern on S. 7th Street.

The modern French restaurant combines earnest tradition and urban edge. And be sure to check out Le Caveau, a wine bar right above the restaurant.

Be sure to check out some other great women-owned restaurants in Philadelphia.
