The much-anticipated second season of The Wonder Years premieres Wednesday night on 6abc.

Patti LaBelle Guest Stars in Season 2 of The Wonder Years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The much-anticipated season 2 of The Wonder Years premieres Wednesday night on 6abc.

The Peabody Award-winning series is a re-imagined version of the '80s series.

The stars tell me this new season brings more heart, more laughs and a Philadelphia icon!

"We have a wonderful diva from Philadelphia playing my mother-in-law, Miss Patti LaBelle," says Saycon Sengbloh, who plays Lillian Williams.

"I know you guys will love seeing that amazing, wonderful pie-making talent on the show. Philadelphia will not be disappointed in seeing Miss Patti!"

The coming-of-age comedy tells the story of a Black middle-class family in the late 1960s in Montgomery, Alabama.

Phoebe Robinson joins the cast as Lillian's "infamous" sister, Jackie.

"I come into town causing trouble, having fun, doing my own thing," Robinson says. "I am showing a little bit of leg, and doing all those things that little sisters like to do from time to time to push the boundaries."

If you want to catch up, you can stream all of Season 1 on Hulu.

Philadelphia's Lee Daniels is an executive producer on the show.