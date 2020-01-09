Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District closed Thursday due to bomb threat

WOODSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All schools in the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District in Salem County are closed Thursday, January 9, 2020, due to a bomb threat, officials say.

"Overnight, a bomb threat was received from an unknown source to schools in our district," a message reads on the district's website.

All after school sports and activities are canceled.

The district says prior to each school reopening on Friday, each building will be cleared and deemed safe by law enforcement.

Additional safety protocols will also be put in place, officials say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodstown boroughpilesgrove townshipschoolbomb threat
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police asking for help in hit-and-run death of Philly father
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
Sentencing scheduled Thursday for Michael White
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Jennings mimics Holzhauer's 'all-in' gesture on Night 2
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Taco Bell burglar made food and napped, police say
Show More
AccuWeather: Cold today, record highs possible this weekend
Girl, 3, falls out second-floor window in Pottstown
Mack Trucks to lay off 300 at Lehigh Valley assembly plant
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
Police: Long lines at vehicle office in NJ send customer into rage
More TOP STORIES News