Worked shocked, critically injured while drilling in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 46-year-old man was critically injured Thursday morning when he was shocked while drilling underground in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.The man, who works for CGC Go Services, was digging in the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue at about 9:04 a.m., in an effort to prepare to put in a water line when he was shocked.He was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Authorities said he will be transferred to Jefferson University Hospital.Lincoln High School and Austin Meehan Middle School were placed on lockdown at 9:23 a.m. as a result of the incident, police said.Power was out in the area of Torresdale Avenue from Cottman Avenue to Rhawn Street.