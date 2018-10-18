CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Smithfield Foods worker accused of urinating on production line at world's largest pork processing plant

EMBED </>More Videos

A worker at the world's largest meat processing plant is accused of urinating while working on a production line.

SMITHFIELD, Va. --
Over the weekend, production at the world's largest pork processing plant came to a grinding halt.

A worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Smithfield, Va., is accused of urinating while working on a production line. WAVY reports the alleged incident was captured on camera.

WAVY was given video from the production line inside Smithfield Foods. In the video, you can see the employee in front takes off his gloves, and then actually relieves himself under the production line.

He then puts the gloves back on and continues to work.

Smithfield Foods officials confirm that the employee was urinating on the line. They said there was a swift internal investigation, and production was immediately stopped.

More than 50,000 pounds of product had to be thrown away.

WAVY investigated the average size of hogs it slaughters. Fifty-thousand pounds would equal roughly 350 hogs, which could have cost the company $190,000.

Officials said the processing line was fully cleaned and all the equipment was sterilized multiple times before operations resumed.

The employee accused of urinating has been suspended while the company investigates.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is also looking into what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food safetyfoodcaught on camerau.s. & worldVirginia
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Bus plows through highway median in suspected case of road rage
Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Man allegedly threatens woman with hammer in Delaware
Court date set for ex-Phillies player Lenny Dykstra on threat, drug charges
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
1 dead after police-involved shooting in Vineland
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
Gov. Wolf to sign anti-hazing bill named for Penn State student
Action News Troubleshooters: Travel agent troubles
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Show More
Man whose car plunged into river, killing his girlfriend, sentenced
Zoo shares an inside look at some exotic animals
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
Raleigh rape survivor's drawing helps investigators make arrest
More News