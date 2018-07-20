Worker dies after Army depot explosion in Pennsylvania

Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pa.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. --
The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees injured in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.

Letterkenny Army Depot commander Col. Stephen Ledbetter announced the death of the unidentified employee Friday. Two others remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A base spokeswoman declined to provide any other information about the worker who died.

The explosion occurred in a painting area for vehicles on Thursday morning at the facility in Chambersburg, about 160 miles west of Philadelphia.

The cause is under investigation.

The depot handles air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

