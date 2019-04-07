Coachella

Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival in Indio

INDIO, Calif. -- A Coachella worker has died while setting up for the music and arts festival in the Southern California desert.

Goldenvoice, which puts Coachella in Indio each year, said in a statement the man was a lead rigger who died in a fall while working on a stage on festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club. The statement did not identify him by name but said he had been on the Coachella team for 20 years.

The six-day festival, spread over two long weekends, is scheduled to begin Friday.

The statement said all at Coachella are "grieving this loss." It said the worker was "doing what he loved."

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae are among numerous acts to take to the Coachella stages this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
california southernworker deathfestivalfatal fallcoachella
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COACHELLA
Coachella herpes: Festival area sees record surge
VIDEO: Woman tosses 7 puppies into Coachella dumpster
Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday
Fire erupts at Coachella Music Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News