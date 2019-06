EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over the scene of a man trapped in a trench in Chester County on June 5, 2019.

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescue crews freed a man after he was trapped in a trench in Chester County for more than three hours.The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Norwood Road and Beech Street in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.Workers were laying a sewer line when the trench gave way, trapping the worker from the waist down.The worker was taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital for evaluation.