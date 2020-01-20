VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was killed in an industrial accident in a New Jersey processing facility, authorities said.
Emergency responders were called to the Safeway Freezer Storage plant in Vineland shortly after 12:30 a..m. Saturday, police said.
Lt. Brian Armstrong said 28-year-old Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon was pronounced dead at the scene in a refrigerated area of the facility.
Rodriguez-Tzon had already been removed from machinery by the time emergency crews arrived, Lt. Michael Feaster said.
A message seeking comment was left for a representative of the company, which packages fresh and frozen food for stores.
Worker killed in industrial accident at Safeway Freezer Storage plant
WORKER DEATH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News