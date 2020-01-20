worker death

Worker killed in industrial accident at Safeway Freezer Storage plant

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was killed in an industrial accident in a New Jersey processing facility, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to the Safeway Freezer Storage plant in Vineland shortly after 12:30 a..m. Saturday, police said.

Lt. Brian Armstrong said 28-year-old Felipe Rodriguez-Tzon was pronounced dead at the scene in a refrigerated area of the facility.

Rodriguez-Tzon had already been removed from machinery by the time emergency crews arrived, Lt. Michael Feaster said.

A message seeking comment was left for a representative of the company, which packages fresh and frozen food for stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vinelandworker deathaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKER DEATH
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival
Worker dies after wall collapses at N.J. construction site
Worker killed at manufacturing facility in Fairless Hills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen viciously beaten, phone stolen in Feltonville attack
4 injured, including 2 year old child, in Holmesburg fire
Man stabbed during violent home invasion in South Philadelphia
Pizza delivery driver receives $2,020 tip from YouTube star
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and cold today
Philly teachers' union taking legal action over asbestos issue
Police: 2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
Show More
Officer pleads guilty for using seized Porsche as prom ride
25th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service
Man jumps from second story to escape fire
Chester Co. firefighter charged with sexually abusing minors
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
More TOP STORIES News