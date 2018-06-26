Worker seen on video punching horse cleared of wrongdoing at Del. Race Track

Worker seen on video punching horse cleared of wrongdoing. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A racetrack worker, suspended for allegedly punching a horse at Delaware Park Race Track, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Some viewers may find the video above upsetting.

Viewer Mark Bowers, captured the Assistant Starter, hitting the horse in the face several times, while in the gate.

Delaware Park initially suspended the worker, saying they don't condone the mistreatment of animals.

But after an investigation, he was allowed to return.

Officials say they looked at the standard protocols of handling an unruly horse, when it becomes a danger, and determined the starter should not be disciplined.
Related Topics:
delaware newsanimal crueltyhorsesWilmington
