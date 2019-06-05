Worker trapped in trench in Chester County

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescue crews are trying to free a man from a trench in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.

The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Norwood Road and Beech Street.

Workers were laying a sewer line when the trench gave way, trapping the worker from the waist down.

Early reports indicate the worker is not injured, just trapped.

