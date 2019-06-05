Worker trapped in trench in Chester County

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescue crews are trying to free a man from a trench in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Norwood Road and Beech Street.Workers were laying a sewer line when the trench gave way, trapping the worker from the waist down.Early reports indicate the worker is not injured, just trapped.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.