PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say two contractors were struck and killed by a PATCO train on Friday night while they were working on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the bridge, authorities said.

The Delaware River Port Authority is investigating.

Additional details surrounding the crash were not available.