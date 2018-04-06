Dramatic narrow miss: Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples over

EMBED </>More Videos

Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida. (St. Petersburg Police via Storyful)

ST. PETERSBURG - Florida --
Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on a construction site. Security footage caught the dramatic moment in which the crane can be seen narrowly missing workers as it hit the ground.

The crash happened at the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday morning. No one was injured and minimal damage was reported, the police department wrote on Facebook.

The Florida Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, ABC News reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentamazing videou.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News