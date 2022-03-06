Philadelphia's best pastry chefs come together for bake sale in support of Ukrainian refugees

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen of Philadelphia's best pastry chefs are planning a bake sale on Sunday to raise money for World Central Kitchen.Sunday's event was organized by the chef and owner of The Bake School.All of the money raised will help feed Ukrainian refugees."I try not to think about it too deeply, because I will literally start crying, but it just feels good to help. You don't have the strength to go on if you're hungry, so if we can give them that, and then they can go on and fight, and keep going, and keep hope alive. Then I've done all I can," says Abby Dahan, owner of The Bake School.The bake sale is happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Her Place Supper Club on Sansom near 17th Street.