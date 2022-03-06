ukraine

Philadelphia's best pastry chefs come together for bake sale in support of Ukrainian refugees

All of the money raised will help feed Ukrainian refugees.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia's best pastry chefs come together for bake sale in support of Ukrainian refugees

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a dozen of Philadelphia's best pastry chefs are planning a bake sale on Sunday to raise money for World Central Kitchen.

Sunday's event was organized by the chef and owner of The Bake School.

All of the money raised will help feed Ukrainian refugees.

"I try not to think about it too deeply, because I will literally start crying, but it just feels good to help. You don't have the strength to go on if you're hungry, so if we can give them that, and then they can go on and fight, and keep going, and keep hope alive. Then I've done all I can," says Abby Dahan, owner of The Bake School.

The bake sale is happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Her Place Supper Club on Sansom near 17th Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacharityukrainerefugees
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
TOP STORIES
Police investigate triple homicide in West Oak Lane
AccuWeather: Few Showers This Morning
Officials: Delco man charged in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Police: 2 men shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Officials: Multi-alarm fire leaves 1 person injured in NJ
Show More
Police: Dirt bike accident leaves 1 man dead in North Philly
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
More TOP STORIES News