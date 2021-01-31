WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
Watch the snow falling in Center City Philadelphia
Watch Now
Watch for snow with StormTracker 6 Live Radar
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
World-famous 'Chunk the Groundhog' raises family in Delaware man's yard
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Steadier snow through Sunday, heavier on Monday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Philadelphia announces snow emergency ahead of winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
NJ Transit announces service suspensions for Monday
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Show More
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
PennDOT getting ready to clear the roads ahead of snowstorm
NJ urges people to stay home during snowstorm
2 Bucks Co. women charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
More TOP STORIES News