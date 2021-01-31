World-famous 'Chunk the Groundhog' raises family in Delaware man's yard

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Steadier snow through Sunday, heavier on Monday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Philadelphia announces snow emergency ahead of winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
NJ Transit announces service suspensions for Monday
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
Show More
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
PennDOT getting ready to clear the roads ahead of snowstorm
NJ urges people to stay home during snowstorm
2 Bucks Co. women charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot
'We Will Rebuild:' Ocean City amusement park damaged in boardwalk fire
More TOP STORIES News