Fans scramble to change World Series plans after game postponed due to rain in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After Game 3 of the World Series was postponed after rain drenched the Philadelphia region on Monday night, ticket holders had to scramble to rearrange their schedules so they could attend on Tuesday.

It didn't work out for everyone.

"It was a gut punch. It really was," said Joe Daukaus, of Southampton. He had tickets to Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night, which was his day off.

But, after all the games were pushed back a day, he could no longer go to the game he had been looking forward to for a long time.

"This was the first time as an adult where I got the chance to go," Daukaus said. Instead, he is going to watch from his couch.

He told his boss about the ticket after he already gave it up. His boss told him he would have let him off Wednesday night.

"I lost the opportunity to go to the World Series," he said.

Thousands of others were able to move their schedules and their flights around.

"Had to change our flight - hotel doubled in price," said Tony Tinelli, who flew in from Miami with his son Aiden to see Game 3. "But we're good, we're going to get to explore some of the city just father and son time. Make the best of it, right?"

They planned to go see sights in Philadelphia and fly home on Wednesday.

The game attracts fans from all over the world. Dan and James Lynn flew in from Montreal. They had to change their flights and figure out who would take their place at work.

"We had to stay an extra day. Get off work an extra day, and then change our tickets and pay the fees," said Dan Lynn.

According to StubHub, ticket sales for Tuesday's game spiked 25% after it was postponed on Monday. It's expected to be the best-selling game of the World Series.

