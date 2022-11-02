South Jersey businesses see boost from World Series

Mulligan's Bar and Grill in Oaklyn had seen business boom during games both home and away.

With 28 TVs and plenty of beer on tap, people have flocked to the pub to watch the Fightins.

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the Phillies continue to win, some small businesses in South Jersey are winning as well.

"It's like going to a Philly bar but being in New Jersey," said server and Phillies superfan Patti Blackman.

She has been able to go to some of the games, but when she's working, customers are bringing that game day atmosphere.

"The crowd is wild, everyone has such a good time," she said. "The bar has been so packed."

In Riverside, order after order of wings come out at Crawford's Corner Bar and Kitchen for hungry fans.

"The first day that we played against the Cardinals - oh that was amazing," said manager Fez Archila.

The manager here says they've had to up their supply orders by 50% to make sure they don't run out.

"Extra beer, extra liquor, extra food. Because there's a lot of people coming you know, drinking, eating," said Archila.

And for those watching at home, decorations have been flying out the door at Westmont Party in Haddon Township. Banners, balloons, and handmade bows are all in high demand as people decorate their homes and offices.

"It's been so much fun hearing everyone's stories, the kids coming in all dressed up, face paint on, it's been so much fun," said Marlaina Albertini, whose family owns Westmont Party.