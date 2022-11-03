Fans line up early for Game 4 including daughter of original Phillie Phanatic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans lined up early outside Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series.

Many would do anything to get a ticket.

"My boyfriend's dad got the tickets so shout out to him, we're grateful. If he needs a kidney, I'm there for him," said Troy and Maggie Frymoyer, of Selinsgrove, Pa.

Madison Raymond was also excited to be at the game. She's the daughter of the original Phillie Phanatic, Dave Raymond.

The Philly Phanatic, played by Dave Raymond, admires a birthday card signed by thousands of his fans during pre-game ceremonies in Philadelphia on April 30, 1979. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

She wanted to get the full experience.

"He was a part of the 1980 World Series, so he was like I got my moment to be there -- see it now. It's your turn," said Raymond.

We also caught up with Bobby Higginson -- a former Detroit Tiger who is a native of Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

"Everybody knows where my loyalty is at," he said. "I've been watching the Phillies all year long and I know what they're capable of. It's a no-brainer."