Last-minute tickets to World Series games in Philly are still available, but you'll have to pay up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are hoping to get into Monday's World Series Game 3, you're going to have to pay up.

As of about noon on Monday, StubHub had about 1,400 tickets available for Game 3, with the lowest price being about $611. StubHub will continue to sell tickets for 30 minutes after the first pitch.

"Bryce Harper, if you have any extra tickets please send them over," said Mary Caputo of Newark, Delaware.

The Caputo's are continuing to watch ticket prices before making a decision. They said the maximum price they would pay is $1,000

That's the price Nick Chacharone of Worcester, Massachusetts said he's willing to pay as well.

"I don't want to mortgage my house as much as I love the Phillies," said Dennis Miles of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

But Nicole Callsen from South Philadelphia says there is no limit on what she would pay.

"I have a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old," she said. "Priceless and for me to see my kids' faces, I would do anything."

So here's what you need to know about availability and prices at least as of noon on Monday: "Tomorrow is actually your bestselling game out of the three so far," said Adam Budelli a spokesperson for StubHub.

Game 5 will be the interesting one to watch. At noon on Monday, there were about 3,000 tickets available with the cheapest price close to $900.

"If the Phillies were to win tonight, that can become the clincher. We'll see sales drastically increase over the next 24 to 48 hours heading into that game," he said.

Action News has warned you before: make sure no matter when you buy, you do so from a trusted source that offers a money-backed guarantee.

"It is a mobile-only event so if anyone's trying to sell you a paper ticket, make sure to continue walking," he said.

And when you come to the game, make sure your phone is charged and best to add your tickets to your wallet before you enter.

StubHub is just a marketplace so it doesn't set the prices on any of the tickets. People can list them for whatever price they'd like, which is why you do see a wide range.

For Monday night, tickets are going anywhere from $600 for standing room to $3,000 for the Diamond Club behind home plate.