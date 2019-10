BRYN MAWR (WPVI) -- Steve Clarke is the world's fastest pumpkin carver.The teacher from Holy Child School at Rosemont in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, holds the Guinness World Record for fastest pumpkin carving at just over 16 seconds. He put his skills on display and told us how he got start in pumpkin carving. He's so good, you may just want to grab a carving kit and get started yourself.World's Fastest Pumpkin Carver | Facebook