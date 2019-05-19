community journalist

World's Largest Chicken BBQ in Lancaster, PA

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Sertoma Club of Lancaster dates back with multiple generations of giving, which can be tasted every year at their annual chicken barbecue.

The event, which they call the "World's Largest," saw hundreds of volunteers preparing meals with about 19,000 chicken halves.

All proceeds benefit Long's Park, where the event is held. Because of its immense fundraising, the park has been able to install playgrounds, a petting zoo, and beautify the wetlands.

The barbecue partners with Blessings of Hope, which serves as a food bank for Lancaster and beyond.

Also featured at the event was PA Dairymen's Association's famous Farm Show milkshakes.

To read more, visit their site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community journalistfestivalpartychickenbarbecuefundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
"Go Topless Day" with Jeeps in Philly
Women Against MS in Philadelphia
Autism at Work with SAP and Eagles
Mother's Day with Martha Washington
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot, killed in Darby Township
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
Grand jury to hear case of puppy found submerged in pond
Commencement speaker vows to pay off class of 2019's student loans
AccuWeather: Still Warm, Humid Monday
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Show More
Woman shot inside her PHA apartment, police say
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Cherry Hill Target store evacuated after gas line struck
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
More TOP STORIES News