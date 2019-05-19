World's Largest Chicken BBQ in Lancaster, PA

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Sertoma Club of Lancaster dates back with multiple generations of giving, which can be tasted every year at their annual chicken barbecue.The event, which they call the "World's Largest," saw hundreds of volunteers preparing meals with about 19,000 chicken halves.All proceeds benefit Long's Park, where the event is held. Because of its immense fundraising, the park has been able to install playgrounds, a petting zoo, and beautify the wetlands.The barbecue partners with Blessings of Hope, which serves as a food bank for Lancaster and beyond.Also featured at the event was PA Dairymen's Association's famous Farm Show milkshakes.