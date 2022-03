PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a would-be robber was shot and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia.The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Master Street.Officials say a male suspect pulled a gun and tried to rob the store.That's when the owner used their gun and shot the suspect twice in the abdomen.Police rushed the suspect to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.No further details have been provided at this time.