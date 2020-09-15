Video shows wounded deputy struggle to aid partner after shooting

COMPTON, California -- As a manhunt continues for the gunman who ambushed two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, new surveillance footage shows how one deputy struggled to help her partner even while she was bleeding from her own wounds.
The two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot Saturday night as they sat in their patrol vehicle.
Footage shows a man on foot walk up to their vehicle, aim a handgun at the passenger side window and fire off multiple rounds before running away on foot.
Shortly after the shooting, the female deputy can be seen on surveillance video struggling to place a tourniquet on her partner as she bled from her gunshot wounds.
"She helped the other wounded deputy, got on the radio, provided medical care, got him to a place of safety 'cause they didn't know if there was another attack coming their way," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
Audio captured a frantic call for help from one of the deputies shortly after the shooting.
"I've been shot. Send help," one of the deputies is heard saying in the call. Both deputies incurred multiple gunshot wounds and are recovering from surgery in stable condition.
A GoFundMe account has been established by a department deputy working with the union to raise funds for the wounded deputies. The GoFundMe page raised more than $140,000 in its first 24 hours.
Rewards are also being offered to catch the shooter.
The county is offering a $100,000 reward and Sheriff Alex Villanueva said two private donors have stepped up to add another $75,000.
The county Metropolitan Transportation Authority is adding $25,000 to the reward. The deputies were working for Metro's Transit Services Bureau when they were shot. Metro will also place reward notices on trains and at the station.
Villanueva also challenged Laker star LeBron James, who has been outspoken on social-justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement, to double the reward.
"I know you care about law enforcement,'' Villanueva said. "You expressed a very, very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that. But likewise we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions across races, creeds, and I'd like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.''
City News Service contributed to this report.
