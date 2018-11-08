Wounded Philadelphia police officer to be released from the hospital

Watch live video from 6abc.com.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer who was shot and wounded in the line of duty is set to be released from the hospital.

Officer Paul Sulock, 31, is expected to be released sometime after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ofc. Paul Sulock



He was hit in the leg after gunfire erupted in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Sulock and another uniformed officer apparently interrupted a confrontation between two men around 11 a.m.

Commissioner Richard Ross said the men were crouched behind cars across the street from each other, one armed and apparently about to shoot the other.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on November 7, 2018.



"The quick action of these police officers probably save the life of one of these people involved, quite frankly. It was going to be a shooting, there is no question about that," said Ross.

The armed man fired at the officers, hitting Sulock in his thigh.

Ross said Sulock chased down one of the suspects despite his wound. The other suspect was also arrested.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly officer recovering after being shot in Kensington. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on November 7, 2018.



Police have not released the name of the man suspected of shooting officer Sulock.

Police said Sulock, a father of four, has been on the force for nearly 11 years and is the son of another officer.

EMBED More News Videos

Male taken into custody at scene of police shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross responds to shooting of officer outside Temple University Hospital on November 7, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspolice officer shotpoliceNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of NC teen found
Teen murder still unsolved 25 years later in Lansdale
'Day care fight club' teachers now facing charges
Search for auto theft suspects in Spring Garden
Show More
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
Pennsylvania dioceses outline child sex abuse victim funds
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
More News