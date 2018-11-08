Ofc. Paul Sulock

A Philadelphia police officer who was shot and wounded in the line of duty is set to be released from the hospital.Officer Paul Sulock, 31, is expected to be released sometime after 2 p.m. Thursday.He was hit in the leg after gunfire erupted in Kensington on Wednesday morning.Authorities say Sulock and another uniformed officer apparently interrupted a confrontation between two men around 11 a.m.Commissioner Richard Ross said the men were crouched behind cars across the street from each other, one armed and apparently about to shoot the other."The quick action of these police officers probably save the life of one of these people involved, quite frankly. It was going to be a shooting, there is no question about that," said Ross.The armed man fired at the officers, hitting Sulock in his thigh.Ross said Sulock chased down one of the suspects despite his wound. The other suspect was also arrested.Police have not released the name of the man suspected of shooting officer Sulock.Police said Sulock, a father of four, has been on the force for nearly 11 years and is the son of another officer.------