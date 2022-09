Wounded Warrior Project helps service members shine at 2022 DoD Warrior Games'

Wounded Warrior Project supported veteran athletes at the 2022 Warrior Games. See how the organization's adaptive sports programs strengthen warriors physically and mentally.

Wounded Warrior Project supported veteran athletes at the 2022 Warrior Games.

See how the organization's adaptive sports programs strengthen warriors physically AND mentally.

For more information on the Warrior Project, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org.