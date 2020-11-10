Wrong way driver crashes into vehicle, kills 61-year-old woman: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old woman was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on Frankford Avenue.Police said the driver of a maroon GMC Acadia, a 25-year-old man, was going the wrong way on Frankford Avenue.His GMC struck two parked cars and slammed head-on into a black Nissan Versa.The 61-year-old woman driving the Versa was pronounced dead at the scene.The wrong-way driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.There has been no word on any charges.The name of the 61-year-old woman has not been released.