Wrong-way crash leaves one dead, five injured, including two children in Tioga-Nicetown: Police

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say a car going east in the westbound lanes on the 2600 block of Roberts Avenue, crossed the center line and slammed into another car head-on.

A passenger in the wrong-way car, a 47-year-old man died.

Police say five others in that car including a six and eight year old all suffered injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
