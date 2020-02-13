Wrong-way driver charged with 7th DUI in Delaware County

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Providence police arrested a Berks County man for driving the wrong way on the Media Bypass. It's the seventh time he's been charged with a DUI.Authorities say this case is another blatant example of why we need to pass "Deana's Law," a law that aims to crack down on repeated DUI offenders.Police say the man nearly caused a disaster driving the wrong way on the Media Bypass. A potential tragedy diverted only by the courageous actions of an Upper Providence officer here in Delaware County.The Media Bypass is a heavily traveled section of Route 1. Traffic often going well beyond the posted speed limit of 55. So imagine the disaster that could have been last night around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a Ford F-250 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.Upper Providence police officer Scott Ely happened to be entering the northbound ramp when he saw the truck coming."He instinctively activated his emergency lights and siren, placed his vehicle in a diagonal blocking position and the vehicle coming towards him stopped abruptly," said Upper Providence Police Chief David Montella.The guy behind the wheel identified, as 41-year-old Jonny Paul Martinka III of Bechtelsville, then attempted to get away, sideswiping the officer's car but it just so happened another patrol car was blocking him from going any further. A catastrophe averted, and nobody hurt."Fortunately last night I had a well-trained officer in the right place at the right time," said Montella.Police say Martinka was so heavily intoxicated he thought he was in Berks County trying to get to his welding job.This is Martinka's seventh DUI arrest in 10 years. Police say he was driving with a suspended license.It brings to mind the case of 45-year-old Deana Eckman who was killed almost a year ago this month in Upper Chichester by a suspect who had five previous DUI convictions, also driving with a suspended license. It raises the question of why notorious DUI felons are still able to get behind the wheel of a vehicle in 2020."The technology exists out there right now to better protect our citizens from repeat DUI offenders," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.Deana's Law pending in Harrisburg would require repeated DUI offenders to wear Continuous Alcohol Monitors known as CAMS that would alert authorities when they start drinking again."And in fact, its been tested already in York County in Pennsylvania where their recidivism rate on people who this device was attached to dropped by 90%. We can do the same in every county in Pennsylvania," said Stollsteimer.Deana's Law has already by the state Senate. Now it's in the House waiting to be approved. Authorities across the state are urging residents to push their representatives to pass this law once and for all.