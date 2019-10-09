conviction overturned

Man behind bars for 27 years for a 1992 murder has conviction vacated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge overturned a murder conviction from the '90s Wednesday morning after concerns over the case came to light.

Prosecutors then dropped the charges.

Judge Leon Tucker said, "Patience is a skill. Patience is a virtue. How long have you had patience?"

Willie Veasy answered, "Since 1992."

Sister Ketra Veasy was a child when her brother was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Willie Veasy meets family members after having conviction vacated for a 1992 murder he didn't commit.



"That was the last day of school for me. He was supposed to go on my trip with me to school. I didn't want to get on no rides. I didn't want to talk to people, I didn't want to eat. I came home looking for my brother. I didn't understand the meaning of life (in prison)," said Ketra Veasy.

She says she never lost faith he would be freed.

"My brother is free. My brother is free, free. Can't nobody take that away from him," she said.

Tony Wright had his own conviction overturned. He was there in support of Veasy.

"Ain't none of us free til all of us free," Wright exclaimed.

Willie Veasy was convicted for a double shooting in North Philadelphia that took place in 1992, which claimed the life of John Lewis.

His attorneys say there are numerous flaws in the case, including the following:

His attorneys state his signed confession was coerced after being physically abused.

He had an alibi in his former boss, who said he was working at a restaurant in Jenkintown during the time of the shooting.

One of the eyewitnesses has since admitted to having poor vision.

This is the 10th vacated conviction since District Attorney Larry Krasner took office last year.

In many of the cases, prosecutors have conceded that their predecessors failed to turn over evidence that might have helped prove the defendants' innocence.

"Mr. Veasy and his loved ones deserve all the joy that his freedom brings, but this is no moment of triumph for the City of Philadelphia. A guilty man went free almost 30 years ago, and an apparently innocent man went to jail thanks to a law enforcement culture at that time that placed a higher priority on winning cases than it did on doing justice or upholding the Constitution," District Attorney Krasner said.
