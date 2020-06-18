BREAKING NEWS
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
WWII Veteran celebrates 100 years of family, faith, and a special talent
TOP STORIES
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Budget deal cuts Philly police funding
Murphy says higher education can resume, malls can reopen
Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol
FBI: Etsy, LinkedIn used to make arrest in police car arson
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Montco commissioner becomes focus of dueling rallies
Hydrant gushing water for days turned off
Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
Tension continues over Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies' brains
