Woman struck by gunfire in Wynnefield by known doer: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman fired eight shots at a woman in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section, police say.It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of North 52nd Street.Police say some of the bullets grazed the woman in her thigh.The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say the victim knows the shooter.The suspect drove off in a Nissan Xterra toward City Avenue.Police are still looking for that gunman.