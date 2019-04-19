Police: Yeadon man driving to work killed in street racing hit-and-run

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are searching for a hit-and-run driver who's accused of fatally striking a man on his way to work.

It happened on Tuesday near Church Lane when 62-year-old Henry Tomah was on his way to the King of Prussia Mall where he worked as a security guard for the last 20 years.

During a press conference on Thursday, police said the suspect, 27-year-old Terry Lanier, was racing another car when he slammed into Tomah's, forcing his vehicle to wrap around a utility pole.

Officers believe Lanier and the other driver were driving almost three times the legal speed limit of 25 mph when the crash occurred.

According to police, the other driver picked up Lanier and fled, leaving Tomah to die at the scene.

Police say the driver who picked up Lanier after the crash has a street name of "Jay."

"They jumped in the car, and the one white car with the driver and they just shot straight down the street,'' said a witness. "He didn't want to give his name, but called 911."

Both suspects have turned their cell phones off, but Lanier's family is cooperating with police.

"I want him to come to justice, I want him to come to justice because I don't think my husband deserved what happened to him," Danlette Tomah told Action News.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-623-1500.
