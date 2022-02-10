Yeadon, Pa. community discussing future of police chief's job

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11545210" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A controversy is brewing in Yeadon, Delaware County over the future of the borough's top cop.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are holding another public meeting on Thursday to discuss the fate of its current police chief.The controversy centers around if Chief Anthony Paparo should keep his job.The chief, who is white, has argued his job is on the line over his race.The borough has a population of about 12,000 people: roughly 88% of residents are African American."When people say that they want a Black chief because it's a Black town, I didn't want to believe it," said Paparo during a community meeting on Monday night.But the borough council president says that's not the case."There is a $387,000 grievance that the borough has had to pay in absorbent pay, in violation of the FOP contract, where he has overused bankable hours for part-time officers after being warned," Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris has previously stated.Paparo has refuted those claims, citing the unrest two years ago and the ongoing pandemic."I will put the lives and the safety of the residents of this town that I call family before worrying about a bank of hours," Paparo added.The chief, who has been on the job for five years, says he's been offered a three-month severance, which he declined.During Thursday's meeting, a decision was reached to hold a separate hearing to allow the chief to answer to the allegations some on the council have levied against him.The meeting is still underway. It's still unclear if a vote will come today.