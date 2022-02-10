community

Yeadon, Pa. community discussing future of police chief's job

The chief, who has been on the job for five years, says he's been offered a three-month severance, which he declined.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Yeadon, Pa. community discussing future of police chief's job

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Yeadon, Pennsylvania are holding another public meeting on Thursday to discuss the fate of its current police chief.

The controversy centers around if Chief Anthony Paparo should keep his job.

The chief, who is white, has argued his job is on the line over his race.

The borough has a population of about 12,000 people: roughly 88% of residents are African American.

"When people say that they want a Black chief because it's a Black town, I didn't want to believe it," said Paparo during a community meeting on Monday night.

SEE ALSO: Yeadon community meeting gets heated over future of police chief's job
EMBED More News Videos

A controversy is brewing in Yeadon, Delaware County over the future of the borough's top cop.



But the borough council president says that's not the case.

"There is a $387,000 grievance that the borough has had to pay in absorbent pay, in violation of the FOP contract, where he has overused bankable hours for part-time officers after being warned," Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris has previously stated.
Paparo has refuted those claims, citing the unrest two years ago and the ongoing pandemic.

"I will put the lives and the safety of the residents of this town that I call family before worrying about a bank of hours," Paparo added.

The chief, who has been on the job for five years, says he's been offered a three-month severance, which he declined.

SEE ALSO: Yeadon police chief's job is in jeopardy. Is it over race or money?

EMBED More News Videos

Chief Anthony Paparo says his race is being held against him, but the borough council president says that's not the case.



During Thursday's meeting, a decision was reached to hold a separate hearing to allow the chief to answer to the allegations some on the council have levied against him.

The meeting is still underway. It's still unclear if a vote will come today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsyeadon boroughpolice chiefcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
What caused mysterious booms in NJ? No one seems to know
Cradles to Crayons giving children confidence in and out of classroom
Philly is not ready to lift indoor mask mandate
At 17, Delco field hockey star is youngest player on Team USA
TOP STORIES
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Show More
Kingsessing residents begin to clean up after water main break
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Missing Philly woman found dead on Del. college campus
More TOP STORIES News