Yeadon police make arrest for fatal hit and run

YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Khar Abdullah came out of the Yeadon Police Department cuffed with officers on both sides.

Police say he's the one responsible for the fatal hit and run in Yeadon Tuesday, April 16

At a news conference around 3:00 p.m., police said the 22-year-old was the one behind the wheel of this white Nissan Altima that slammed into the car of 62-year-old Henry Tomah.

It happened at the intersection of Church Lane and Darnell Avenue.

On Friday Tomah's wife took the podium.

Danlette Tomah said, "It's not easy on me but I keep asking God for mercy and strength."

Police say Abdullah was in his girlfriend's Altima and was speeding down Church alongside a man in a white Infiniti.

After the impact, they say Abdullah got into the Infiniti.

It came back for him and they fled into the city.

Police also said after the crash Abdullah called his girlfriend to file a false police report.

He told her to say her car was stolen.

Detectives say she did that and could face charges for filing a false police report.

Investigators say once they tracked Abdullah down they convinced him to turn himself in.

On Thursday he came in with his attorney but was drunk and high.

The police chief says he was falling asleep during questioning.

Detectives have also identified the suspect from the Infiniti, he is Tre Moore.

Police were able to track his Infiniti down to a car garage in Philadelphia.

It was about to be painted.

According to the chief, Moore said he was going to turn himself in at 8:30 Friday morning.

That never happened and now he's on the run.
