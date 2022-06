WYOMING (WPVI) -- A 71-year-old West Chester woman is the latest person to be gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.Action News has learned the woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they returned to their vehicle, and the animal charged.The woman did not sustain life-threatening injuries during Wednesday's attack.A 34-year-old Colorado man is also recovering after he was gored by a bison Monday at Yellowstone National Park.According to park officials, he was walking on a boardwalk with his family near the Old Faithful geyser.