YMCA expands child care options ahead of upcoming school year

With many school districts deciding to go virtual this fall, working parents have been scrambling to find a solution for their children, while others are seeking in-person academic support.

Now, the YMCA is expanding its child care services that is has been offering to essential workers.

The YMCA will now offer student support centers for everyone.

Any child, in kindergarten through 6th grade, can be guided through their distance learning in a socially distant environment.

Each unit will have up to 15 kids and two counselors to help them with their work. They will also get breaks from screen time with safe play.

Because the school decisions are still fluid, the YMCA says it is also hiring to prepare for large groups of students.

The student support centers vary by district and are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
