Pringles update: Yorkie found abandoned in North Philadelphia trash can has died

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A small dog that was found in a North Philadelphia trash can with serious head injuries has died.The Yorkie, named "Pringles" by her rescuers, was discovered Thursday morning in the 1800 block of North Taylor Street.The Pennsylvania SPCA announced her passing in a statement released Monday morning."It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our sweet Pringles passed away yesterday," the PSPCA said in a statement."While we are all shattered by this, we hope that we can all find comfort in the fact that she did not die in a trash can scared and alone, but instead was surrounded by love, the best medical treatment available, and the support of so many in the city of Philadelphia and far beyond."The PSPCA said that while Pringles is no longer with us, their "fight to find justice for her continues.""Pringles was discarded like a piece of trash but fought to be found despite her injuries. In the short time that we knew her, she captured the hearts of many and her fighting spirit encouraged us all that perhaps a miracle was possible and she would recover," the PSPCA said. That was not to be, and while today we mourn, we will keep fighting - for Pringles."The investigation into this case is ongoing, and charges are pending. The PSPCA earlier said the dog's owners have been identified.Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.