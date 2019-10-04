animal abuse

Yorkie, left for dead, found in North Philadelphia trash can

By Katie Katro
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA has a team working to keep a senior Yorkshire Terrier alive after it was found thrown in a trash can with severe head trauma.

The dog, named Pringles, was found by a neighbor on Thursday morning in the 1800 block of North Taylor Street in North Philadelphia.

"Yeah it kept crying, you know like a faint bark," said the man who found the dog.



Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team was contacted immediately for help.

Neighbors on the street said they were horrified.

"I feel so bad because, you know, I love animals. I have a cat of my own. It's horrible someone would do such a crime," said Angenette Sanders.

Pringles was taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters for immediate treatment and is currently in critical condition.



The team had identified the owners of the dog, and has been following leads to uncover the circumstances leading to Pringles' injuries.

"No matter how she sustained the injury that she had, instead of seeking treatment or help, she was placed in a trash can like a piece of trash, which she is not. She is a living breathing being," said Gillian Kocher, the Director of Public Relations for Pennsylvania SPCA.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.
