WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
You can buy Carson Wentz's car and it will help the community
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Time lapse videos shows snow squall moving through Philly
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Del. man living in Puerto Rico recounts biggest quake in century
AG Josh Shapiro is unimpressed with Catholic Church reform
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
Show More
AccuWeather: Calm and cold Thursday, record heat this weekend
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
More TOP STORIES News