Young boy, 3 adults killed in apartment shooting

KARMA ALLEN
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a New York City apartment building that left four dead, including a young boy, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. on Monday at a four-story building in Queens, New York, police said.

Police have not provided any details about the possible motive, but investigators say it may have been a murder-suicide.

"We don't lean either way but that is certainly something we will look to," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Upon entering the building on the first floor, they observed four people who were apparently victims of gunshot wounds. All were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

Police said the victims were a boy, around the age of 5, two women and one man. Investigators said they were able to identify one of the victims, but they declined to comment further.

It's unclear if the victims were from the same family, according to police.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police officer hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl
SUV crashes into strip mall in city's Rhawnhurst section
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Priest brutally attacked inside church in Wilmington
Thief steals packages from West Goshen driveway
Imposters pose at child protective services in Delaware
Show More
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Hundreds of teens descend on Broad Street
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Southwest Philadelphia
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Off-duty officer allegedly catches car break-in suspects red-handed
More News