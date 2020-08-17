PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night in Philadelphia.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Keystone Street in Tacony.
The scene is across from fire department Engine 38 and about a block down the street from St. Leos School.
Police said the boy, believed to be around 6 years old, was struck by a driver who fled the scene.
The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said they are looking for the driver of a 4-door silver vehicle. No further description has been provided.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More