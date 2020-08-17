Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Keystone Street in Tacony.The scene is across from fire department Engine 38 and about a block down the street from St. Leos School.Police said the boy, believed to be around 6 years old, was struck by a driver who fled the scene.The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he is listed in critical condition.Police said they are looking for the driver of a 4-door silver vehicle. No further description has been provided.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.