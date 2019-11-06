child death

Young child dies after falling from second floor window in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child died after police say she fell from the second-floor window of a home in Philadelphia last month.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 30 along the 1700 block of Folsom Street.

Police say the child, approximately 3 to 4 years old, fell from the window onto some lawn chairs.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital.

The homicide unit is currently investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.
