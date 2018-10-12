Young child's remains found in Camden alley

Next to a row of abandoned homes, in a pile of trash. That’s where a baby’s body was discovered dumped in #Camden. Police say the child is 1-2 years old. Not clear how they died. @6abc pic.twitter.com/h142aMUOET — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 12, 2018

Authorities have confirmed that the human remains found near a busy street in Camden, New Jersey, are that of a toddler.The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a trash-strewn alleyway along the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.Police say the child is believed to be between the ages of 13-19 months and approximately 30 inches in length.It is not known how long the remains have been there.The cause and manner of death are undetermined, and the remains of the child are being taken to the New Jersey State Police for further analysis.Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7420.------