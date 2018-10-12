Young child's remains found in Camden alley

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspected human remains found in Camden. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018.

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
Authorities have confirmed that the human remains found near a busy street in Camden, New Jersey, are that of a toddler.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a trash-strewn alleyway along the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Police say the child is believed to be between the ages of 13-19 months and approximately 30 inches in length.



It is not known how long the remains have been there.

The cause and manner of death are undetermined, and the remains of the child are being taken to the New Jersey State Police for further analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7420.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshuman remains foundCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Downed wire causes car fire across from Delco school
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
20-year-old man shot in head after visiting family
AG Shapiro seeking law change for decades-old clergy abuse cases
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
Jeep swerves to avoid road kill, causes school bus to plunge into pool
Show More
Tropical Storm Michael pounds Jersey Shore
Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Several cars get flat tires from sewer lids on Lincoln Drive
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
More News