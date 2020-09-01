Young driver grabs baby, runs from scene of deadly hit-and-run in Overbrook Park

Chad Grey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a juvenile behind the wheel ran from the scene of a deadly crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section. The crash killed a 35-year-old father.Two cars were involved: a 2001 Honda and a 2013 Ford. Police say the man who died was driving the Honda.The crash happened in front of the Together We Grow 2 daycare center owned by Melissa Clarke who says the crash scene was horrific."The man (who died) was reaching up and saying 'somebody please help me," Clarke recalls.Police say both cars were speeding and headed eastbound in the 7200 block of Haverford Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.The Honda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes before crossing in front of the Ford, being driven by an unidentified juvenile."I guess he sped up so that she couldn't cut him off and she lost control of the car," said Clarke.The two cars collided, pushing the Honda into five parked vehicles. Three of the parked vehicles were occupied. One of the parked cars belonged to Vickie Fulwood, who works at the daycare center."My vehicle was pushed into the daycare vehicle. And the daycare vehicle was pushed into the pole. And the gentleman's car was under the vehicle that hit mine," she said.Witnesses say the woman who was driving the Ford got out of the car and ran away, taking with her a baby who had been in her vehicle. On Wednesday night, police identified the woman as a juvenile and said that they were confident no other suspects were being sought in this case.Clarke estimates the baby was about five months old. She says the woman stood at the scene for a little while before taking the baby out of the car seat and running eastbound on Haverford Ave."She didn't look high She didn't look drunk. She just looked scared," Clarke said. "She stopped and looked back. Once she realized it was really bad, she just ran."There was also a female passenger and two other children inside the Ford.The driver of the Honda, 35-year-old Chad Anthony Grey, was pronounced dead at the scene."(He was) always helpful, always trying to be there for everybody, today was his birthday. Today was his birthday, this wasn't supposed to happen," said Amar Desai, who was a friend of Grey.Desai says Grey, who delivers medical equipment for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, was the father of three young children back in Jamaica."There are little kids back in Jamaica depending on him. It's just an unfortunate situation when you see somebody like that," said Desai.Seven other people were injured in the crash: a 27-year-old woman, a four-year-old boy, a one-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man, a 61-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman.The condition of the 61-year-old woman is unknown at this time. Police say the remaining victims are listed as stable at an area hospital.Fulwood says the pleas for help coming from Grey still echo in her mind. Clarke placed candles at the site of the crash in memory of Grey. Fulwood is thankful that she wasn't in her car when it was hit."I just thank God for another day," she said.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.The Honda was traveling in the wrong direction on Haverford, going eastbound in the westbound lanes, before crossing in front of the Ford.