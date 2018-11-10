Young father's 2016 murder remains unsolved

A Halloween party turned deadly for one family man in North Philadelphia, and now two years later authorities are still searching for his killer.Shante Robinson says her brother-in-law, Troy, was always involved with the family."He was the family man. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, spending time with his family," Shante said. "He always had some slick saying to say that kept everybody laughing. Any gathering that we had, he was there."A family gathering was what Troy was attending on Saturday October 29, 2016. It was along the 3400 block of Old York Road in North Philadelphia."He was coming from a party at a relative's house and he was in his car," Shante said.At about 5:44 a.m. police were called to the scene and found the 32-year-old shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene."We just want somebody to come forward. Someone knows something. It happened too close to home for no one to not know anything, and he was well known. So, just turn yourself in," Shante said.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $1,000 reward and the city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.For Troy's young daughter, Milan Robinson, she simply misses her daddy."I like to go to the swim park with my dad, but I can't because he's gone up in heaven," she said.-----