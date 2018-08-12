U.S. & WORLD

Young girl gets leg stuck in escalator at Chinese shopping mall

Surveillance video at a Chinese shopping mall shows a young girl getting stuck on an escalator.

When the girl stepped onto the escalator, she fell into a gap created by a broken step.

A woman grabbed the child and cried for help.

A man at the bottom of the escalator pressed the emergency button that stopped the stairs.

Rescuers freed the girl's leg and took her to the hospital.

