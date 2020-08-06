Young girl shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in the city's Belmont section.

Police say the girl was shot in the chest. She was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

There is no immediate word on her condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
Missing 5-year-old girl from Montgomery County found dead
Public's help sought for ID of body in plastic container
I-676 closed until at least Thursday afternoon after barge hits bridge
Marmora residents cleaning up after powerful tornado
Woman shot on SEPTA platform; gunman at large
Hero helps rescue children trapped in Doylestown daycare
Show More
Study: COVID-19 may cause long-term heart damage
Manayunk Brewery battered by pandemic, flooding
School food service director helping to feed students
Cleaning up after massive flooding along Darby Creek
Chopper 6 video: Storm damage at daycare, football field in Doylestown
More TOP STORIES News