Young girl shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in the city's Belmont section.Police say the girl was shot in the chest. She was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.There is no immediate word on her condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.