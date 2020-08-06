Young girl shot in chest in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a young girl injured on Wednesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in the city's Belmont section.
Police say the girl was shot in the chest. She was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
There is no immediate word on her condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
