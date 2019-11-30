Young teen shot dead in Philadelphia; suspect in custody: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl is dead after shots rang out in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 22nd and Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia.Police confirm to Action News that the girl, roughly 12 to 16 years old, was shot. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified.