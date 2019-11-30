Young teen shot dead in Philadelphia; suspect in custody: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl is dead after shots rang out in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 22nd and Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police confirm to Action News that the girl, roughly 12 to 16 years old, was shot. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

The suspect and the victim have not yet been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Man critical after being shot 4 times in Brewerytown
Monster black hole that is so big it 'should not even exist' was discovered
DNA test helps Philly woman find sister after two decades
18,000-year-old frozen puppy leaves scientists baffled
Show More
Residents on alert after black bear spotted near Villanova
Costco's website crashes on Thanksgiving, experts estimate up to $11M in losses
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
When to watch Christmas specials on ABC
More TOP STORIES News